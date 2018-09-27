No Columbus homecoming yet for Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson
Updated 11 hours ago
Jack Johnson’s homecoming will have to wait.
The Penguins announced their lineup for Friday night’s preseason finale in Columbus, and the 31-year-old defenseman who signed with the Penguins in July after spending the previous seven seasons with the Blue Jackets was one of five lineup regulars left off the roster.
The other four sitting out are goalie Matt Murray, defenseman Justin Schultz and forwards Matt Cullen and Daniel Sprong.
Schultz (upper body) and Sprong (lower body) are dealing with minor injuries.
Here is a look at the lineup:
FORWARDS: Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Dominik Simon, Derick Brassard, Bryan Rust, Zach Aston-Reese, Riley Sheahan, Derek Grant
DEFENSEMEN: Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta, Jamie Oleksiak, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel
GOALIES: Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.