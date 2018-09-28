Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Devils GM Ray Shero claims ex-Penguins center Jean-Sebastian Dea off waivers

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
The Penguins’ Jean-Sebastian Dea takes a back-handed shot from his knees past the Blue Jackets’ Ryan Collins in the first period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Center Jean-Sebastian Dea, who had been with the Penguins organization since 2013, was claimed off waivers Friday by the New Jersey Devils.

The Penguins had planned to send Dea back to Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, if he cleared waivers, but Devils general manager Ray Shero grabbed him before that could happen. Shero signed Dea as an undrafted free agent when he was general manager of the Penguins in 2013.

Dea, 24, scored 66 goals over the past four seasons at Wilkes-Barre. Last season, he set career highs and was second on the team in points (50) and assists (32).

He scored his only NHL goal last season Jan. 23, the game-winner for the Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before the Penguins put him on waivers Wednesday, he won 22 of 32 faceoffs in preseason games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres and recorded an assist in the Columbus game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

