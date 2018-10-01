Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard stand out on Penguins preseason stat sheet

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Sabres in the second period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Sabres in the second period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

With lineups of varying talent levels facing each other and players of varying interest levels competing on the ice, preseason results are generally forgotten the moment the NHL regular season starts.

But what if the exhibition hockey that’s been played for the last couple weeks is actually providing us with clues about how the regular season is going to go and we just haven’t been paying attention?

Since they do keep score and they do keep stats, here are a few observations now that the preseason schedule is complete.

FOR THE PENGUINS

— For the Penguins, the stat sheet and the eye test match up pretty well. Five players ended up tied for the team scoring lead with four preseason points – Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard, Juuso Riikola, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby. The first four looked to have a lot of jump since the start of training camp. They’ve been the team’s best players. The fifth could put up four points in three games more or less by accident.

— If there needs to be a tiebreaker to declare a Penguins preseason scoring champ, Cullen gets the nod. He got his four points in only two games.

— Counting up plusses and minuses, Riikola and Patric Hornqvist led the team at plus-4. Phil Kessel, Derek Grant and Jamie Oleksiak brought up the rear at minus-3. Brassard wasn’t on the ice for a single five-on-five goal against.

— With no prospects desperately trying to impress management with physical play, Rust led the team with eight penalty minutes.

— Matt Murray’s .927 save percentage in two games is right in line with his career numbers before last season.

— A pretty good preseason stat line for Kris Letang: Two goals, an assist and a plus-2 rating. He led the team with 13 shots on goal.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

— The favorite for preseason MVP honors would have to be winger Ty Rattie, who tied with Edmonton teammate Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead with 11 points. Rattie had seven goals. A junior hockey scoring sensation who, at age 25, was in danger of becoming a Quad-A player, Rattie found some chemistry on a line with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Take him with the last pick in your fantasy draft.

— Last year, Jake Guentzel had a big preseason, tying with Nikita Kucherov, Patrik Laine and Clayton Keller for the league scoring lead with eight points. If you include the playoffs, all four had big years. Take that for what it’s worth.

— The top two candidates for preseason Vezina are Dallas’ Ben Bishop (.974 save percentage) and Whitehall’s John Gibson (.968).

— The most impressive team in the preseason was probably the 5-0-1 Carolina Hurricanes. Promising defenseman Jaccob Slavin had eight points. Winger Valentin Zykov, the only player to score more AHL goals than Daniel Sprong last season, scored three times. Goalie Scott Darling, in desperate need of a bounce-back season, had a .939 save percentage.

— Emerson Clark, a 25-year-old winger who’s been slugging it out in the ECHL for the last five years, had a memorable preseason for Toronto, leading the league with 22 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10 Clark had no problem taking on the toughest opponents he could find, squaring off with rugged Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki and top AHL heavyweight Tyler Randell of Buffalo in exhibition fights.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

