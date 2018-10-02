Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, Jake Guentzel race in real-time game of Super Mario Kart

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist raced each other as Mario and Luigi in a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.
Pittsburgh Penguin/Twitter
Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist raced each other as Mario and Luigi in a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.
Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist raced each other as Mario and Luigi in a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.
Pittsburgh Penguins/Twitter
Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist raced each other as Mario and Luigi in a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.

Updated 13 hours ago

Nothing like having some diversionary fun before the season gets serious.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a bit — heck, a lot — of fun in the parking lot of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday morning.

Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel — ever the good sports — went full out Mario and Luigi and got themselves on tiny tricycles to play a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.

The Penguins tweeted out that this is "Not the Mario we're used to."

In what the team billed as the "first @keybank Challenge of the 2018.19 season," the wingers comically pedaled around the blacktop, dodging small orange cones.

Guentzel's Mario even managed to avoid a banana peel obstacle.

In the end, it was Hornqvist's Luigi that prevailed.

While it appeared incredibly difficult to pedal, it all looked like a ton of fun.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me