Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, Jake Guentzel race in real-time game of Super Mario Kart

Nothing like having some diversionary fun before the season gets serious.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a bit — heck, a lot — of fun in the parking lot of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday morning.

Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel — ever the good sports — went full out Mario and Luigi and got themselves on tiny tricycles to play a real-time game of Super Mario Kart.

The Penguins tweeted out that this is "Not the Mario we're used to."

Not the Mario we're used to.You don't want to miss our first @keybank Challenge of the 2018.19 season, the TEENY TINY TRICYCLE RACE. Be sure to watch until the very end! pic.twitter.com/9KcQSGFzxX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 2, 2018

In what the team billed as the "first @keybank Challenge of the 2018.19 season," the wingers comically pedaled around the blacktop, dodging small orange cones.

Guentzel's Mario even managed to avoid a banana peel obstacle.

In the end, it was Hornqvist's Luigi that prevailed.

While it appeared incredibly difficult to pedal, it all looked like a ton of fun.