Penguins' Matt Murray starts season with ugly win

Matt Murray’s efforts to improve his game over the summer and throughout training camp were methodical.

He identified areas he wanted to shore up, watched video and worked with goalie coach Mike Buckley, then took philosophical concepts to the ice in practice and exhibition games.

Then the regular season started.

All hell broke loose.

Murray found himself in a game where all that mattered was making one more save than the guy at the other end of the ice when it counted.

He did so, making 30 stops in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-6 season-opening overtime victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Braden Holtby made 34 saves in a losing effort.

Playing 81 more games like this would probably age the 24-year-old goalie a decade or two, but in the end, he wasn’t complaining.

“Hey, if we win, I’m perfectly fine with that,” Murray said.

There were two stretches of the game where Murray found himself under the most fire.

In the first eight minutes of the game, the Capitals scored on three of the four shots they took.

On the first goal, Jakub Vrana scored on a lively rebound off the end boards. On the second, Brooks Orpik slipped a shot between Murray’s pads. On the third, Alex Ovechkin expertly redirected in a Christian Djoos pass from the boards.

Murray said the second one stuck in his craw a little bit. He felt it might have come as a result of new goalie gear regulations put into place last season.

“I feel like my pants just kind of blew open,” Murray said. “I was all over it. I guess that’s the new pants a little bit. That’s what they wanted. That one’s tough. I guess I’ve got to squeeze a little bit tighter.

“Obviously I want them all back. Plenty of room for improvement. I can say that.”

The second rough stretch came late in the third period with the Penguins leading, 6-4.

T.J. Oshie scored twice in 21 seconds, once off an Evgeni Malkin turnover and once on a shoulder-high tip that required video review to confirm.

“I thought we were tightening up for sure, but they’re a good team and they don’t need much,” Murray said. “A tip by Oshie, a pretty nice tip. They’re a dangerous team, obviously. You’ve got to be really careful against these guys. They’re going to make you pay.”

