Penguins

Tom Hanks steals show at Penguins season opener

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Tom Hanks talks with Nathalie and Mario Lemieux during the Penguins Capitals in the first period Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
On a night when the stars dominated at PPG Paints Arena, Tom Hanks might have stolen the show.

The Oscar-winning actor who is in the Pittsburgh area filming the Mister Rogers film "You Are My Friend" surfaced at the Pittsburgh Penguins' season opener Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

AT&T SportsNet was quick to jump on the opportunity to highlight Hanks, as did social media.

Hanks' friendship with a Wilson volleyball became a point of humor, considering the Capitals' Tom Wilson — who took out the Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Zach Aston-Reese — was suspended this week for 20 games after another head shot, this time to St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason.

Some took note of Hanks' everyman appearance, from wearing a Penguins game sweater and sprucing it up with a sportscoat to enjoying a cold beverage.

Later, Hanks appeared to swap a beer for some coffee.

