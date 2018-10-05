Tom Hanks steals show at Penguins season opener
On a night when the stars dominated at PPG Paints Arena, Tom Hanks might have stolen the show.
The Oscar-winning actor who is in the Pittsburgh area filming the Mister Rogers film "You Are My Friend" surfaced at the Pittsburgh Penguins' season opener Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.
AT&T SportsNet was quick to jump on the opportunity to highlight Hanks, as did social media.
We have a 'Big' star at the game tonight.Hanks for joining us, @tomhanks ! pic.twitter.com/uyTqjCrWIO— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 4, 2018
'Tom Hanks winning an Oscar as Mr. Rogers is a safe bet. SAFE!' pic.twitter.com/rO0Hf5toRk— Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 5, 2018
Hanks' friendship with a Wilson volleyball became a point of humor, considering the Capitals' Tom Wilson — who took out the Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Zach Aston-Reese — was suspended this week for 20 games after another head shot, this time to St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason.
Tom Hanks here tonight. Wearing a #Pens Jersey. They did a movie montage of his to introduce him. His crazed screams for the missing volleyball in CASTAWAY take on an ironic tone tonight. WILSON??!! WILSON??!!— Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) October 4, 2018
Tom Hanks at the Penguin game, immediately after finding out Wilson has been exiled for a few months... pic.twitter.com/tEdXbr7Ha5— Mike Necciai (@Michael29Angelo) October 4, 2018
Tom hanks at the pens game tonight pic.twitter.com/Eg0by4TiWL— Colin Illig (@SaucyKielbasa) October 5, 2018
Some took note of Hanks' everyman appearance, from wearing a Penguins game sweater and sprucing it up with a sportscoat to enjoying a cold beverage.
Tom Hanks is at the Penguins game in a Penguins jersey. pic.twitter.com/VBh8yOZBH9— Kelly Jovenitti (@KellyJovenitti) October 4, 2018
Tom Hanks. Drinkin'. pic.twitter.com/96OL0VJefW— Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 4, 2018
Later, Hanks appeared to swap a beer for some coffee.
Anybody catch this when they were showing Tom Hanks... Any guesses on what he was saying.... pic.twitter.com/rjVs7h0Lv2— KesselMania (@Kessel_Mania) October 5, 2018
Did Tom Hanks get upset about his coffee ? @Dodgers @Braves pic.twitter.com/Hwb4JQUVMY— jon branzanti (@BZinthaDOT) October 5, 2018
I would pay money to hear Tom Hanks yelling about the Penguins— HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARIO (@ChillKessel) October 4, 2018