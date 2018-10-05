Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan hopes to get Daniel Sprong more ice time

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
The Penguins’ Daniel Sprong skates with the top line during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Daniel Sprong skates with the top line during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Top prospect Daniel Sprong played sparingly in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season-opening 7-6 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but that wasn’t by design and it’s not a blueprint for his future, coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Friday.

Sprong saw the least ice time of the 18 skaters who dressed for the Penguins, playing 6 minutes, 47 seconds. He saw 2:22 of ice time with the second power-play unit, recording an assist on Jake Guentzel’s second-period goal. He only played two shifts in the third period.

“I’d like to get him more minutes,” Sullivan said. “That’s the way it played out in that particular game last night. My intent going in is to get him more minutes to give him an opportunity to get into the game and build his confidence and give him an opportunity to play his game. To his defense, I don’t think he had sufficient time last night to do that.

“As a coaching staff, we’re trying to walk the line of making sure we do our best to win games at the same time. Moving forward, our hope is that I can get him involved more and find more minutes for him.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

