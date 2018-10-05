Jack Johnson pleased with Penguins debut

Jack Johnson nearly wrote the storybook ending to his first regular-season home game in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform.

With a little more than a minute left in a 6-6 game Thursday night, Johnson slipped behind the Washington Capitals defense and moved alone on goalie Braden Holtby on a breakaway. The puck rolled off his stick.

“I was coming in with that much speed and the puck started rolling on me and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Johnson said. “It was close. The silver lining is I was happy I was in that position, getting chances. I told Phil (Kessel) that won’t happen again. I’ll score the next one.”

All’s well that ended well for Johnson. For one thing, the Penguins secured an overtime victory when Kris Letang scored on a power play in overtime. For another thing, Johnson was mostly effective in his debut.

Johnson and Olli Maatta played the most even-strength minutes of the team’s three defense pairs. Johnson’s shot-attempt numbers were in the black, and he was on the ice for two goals for and one against.

“I came here wanting to contribute and wanting to be a part of this team. I didn’t want anything less,” Johnson said. “I think as I get more and more comfortable, I can earn more and more trust. Hopefully it just gets better and better. I’m still learning guys and things like that. I was a little nervous to start the game. Once I got my first shift underway, I felt pretty good. It was a fun night. I’m really looking forward to playing again.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.