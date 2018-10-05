Penguins send goalie Tristan Jarry to Wilkes-Barre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that he’s healed up sufficiently from a lower-body injury suffered in the preseason finale last Friday night in Columbus, goalie Tristan Jarry is on his way to Wilkes-Barre.

The 23-year-old goaltender skated on his own before the Pittsburgh Penguins practiced Friday morning in Cranberry. Shortly thereafter, he was assigned to the AHL.

Health permitting, Jarry could play in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s season opener Saturday night at home against Springfield.

The Penguins placed Jarry on the injured non-roster list Tuesday to get to the league-mandated 23-man roster limit by opening night, thus awarding the back-up goalie job behind Matt Murray to Casey DeSmith.

Jarry is 54-33-8 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in his AHL career.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.