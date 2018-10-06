Penguins expect speed from revamped Canadiens lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016 with a roster centered around speed, it pushed forward an evolution in the way NHL rosters were being constructed.

As time has passed since that championship season, more and more teams are getting on board, and the Montreal Canadiens are one of them.

The Penguins will be facing a faster bleu, blanc et rouge than they’ve grown accustomed to over the past few seasons.

“That’s where the game is going,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “More and more teams are using speed to try to create their advantage. Speed in all its forms is hard to defend. We know it’s going to be a tough game tonight against a team that is young and hungry and quick.”

The best illustration of Montreal’s commitment to speed isn’t who was in their lineup for a season-opening 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday. It’s who was scratched. The Canadiens played without veterans Karl Alzner and Tomas Plekanec in favor of speedier options.

They’ll test a Penguins lineup coming off a shoddy defensive performance in a 7-6 overtime win over Washington in their opener Thursday night.

“Puck management and moving the puck to our forwards a little cleaner and taking care of the blue lines, the high-danger areas, is going to be a huge focus for us,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said. “A team like the Canadiens, they’ve got a lot of speed, a young, hungry team. We don’t want to give them a lot of rushes or give them a lot of transition opportunities. That’s something we have to really dial in.”

The Penguins are expected to use the same lineup they dressed for the season opener, with Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel and Derek Grant scratched and Matt Murray starting in net. Carey Price is expected to start in goal for Montreal.

