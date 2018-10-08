Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

As Penguins mull changes on defense, Juuso Riikola could bump Olli Maatta from lineup

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
The Penguins’ Juuso Riikola beats Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the first period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Juuso Riikola beats Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the first period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

After the team allowed a total of 11 goals in its first two games of the season, some personnel changes could be coming to the Pittsburgh Penguins defense corps.

Training camp sensation Juuso Riikola skated with the team’s top six defensemen during practice Monday morning at PPG Paints Arena. He teamed up with Jamie Oleksiak on the third pair.

That bumped Olli Maatta out of the top six and onto a fourth pair with Chad Ruhwedel. The top pair of Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang remained unchanged. The training camp duo of Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz was reunited on the second pair.

“The reality is this business is competitive,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Our team is competitive. We have some guys that we know we can put in the lineup if we so choose that we think can play and help us win games.”

The Penguins have been thrilled with Riikola’s combination of mobility, puck skill and tenacity since the moment he set foot on North American ice at the start of training camp. He was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the regular season.

The way the roster is constructed, getting him in the lineup would require sitting down a defenseman with a legitimate track record of success in the league.

At times in the past, when the Penguins weren’t as deep on defense, their top six were never in serious danger of losing their spot in the lineup. Now they are.

“There are circumstances, through the injury bug or whatever it may be, where you’re limited in that capacity, but there are other situations where you’re not,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan, for the record, said there’s no guarantee the team would use Monday’s practice combinations in their next game Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We try different pairs almost daily to see what we might find, what chemistry might develop,” Sullivan said. “We’ve had certain players on the left side. We’ve had players on the right side. We’ve mixed the pairs up a little bit. What we decide ultimately to go with on Thursday will probably be something that we’ll decide Wednesday night.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

