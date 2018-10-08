Sidney Crosby: Penguins can't wait too long for defense to catch up to offense

There’s a theory in hockey that says offense is ahead of defense at this time of year.

Players have been practicing their puck-handling and shooting skills all summer long. They haven’t been working on backchecking or systems play.

For the first few weeks of the season, then, it’s not uncommon to see results like the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win over Washington on opening night or a pair of 13-goal games that were played in the league Sunday.

Sidney Crosby believes in that theory.

“I just think it takes a little bit more time to get used to playing without the puck and those little details becoming habits,” Crosby said. “It’s hard to have those right away.”

He does not believe, however, that the Penguins can wait a few months to let their defense catch up to their offense. That’s what they did last year, and while it didn’t hurt them much in the long run – they still finished in second place in the Metropolitan Division – it made for some dicey moments in the middle of the season.

Their play with the puck has to improve quicker than that this year, Crosby said. In fact, now would be a good time.

“We can’t wait until January to be consistent with that,” Crosby said. “I don’t think we were happy with that, even in the first game. We still made some mistakes. We can’t give up five and six goals a game and expect to have a lot of wins that way. We have a good few days here to make sure we focus on it again.

“I think that’s an area where everybody’s kind of in the same boat, when you’re trying to get those habits dialed in, but we’ve got to find a way to do that quick.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.