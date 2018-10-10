Marc-Andre Fleury not likely to play vs. Penguins in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the 2018-19 schedule came out, Thursday's game between the Penguins and Golden Knights looked like another marquee matchup between Stanley Cup goaltending teammates Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Now, it appears neither will play in the game.

While Murray is out with a concussion, Fleury is scheduled to start for the Golden Knights on Wednesday night in Washington in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

An NHL.com reporter asked Fleury if it would be strange to return to PPG Paints Arena only to sit on the bench.

"I guess I sat there a bunch," Fleury joked.

Reporter to Fleury- "will it be weird to sit on the bench in Pittsburgh?"Fleury- "Well.... I sat there a bunch." #VegasBorn ⁠ ⁠ — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 9, 2018

Coach Gerard Gallant hasn't ruled out playing his 33-year-old netminder on back-to-back nights, but in most cases, back-up Malcolm Subban would get the call in this situation.

For the record, Gerard Gallant said Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for Vegas vs. Washington tomorrow. Said they'd wait and see how game goes tomorrow before deciding starting goalie in Pittsburgh on Thursday. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 9, 2018

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.