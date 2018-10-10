Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins put Derek Grant on waivers to clear roster space for goalie call-up

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Penguins’ Derek Grant checks the Blue Jackets’ Markus Hannikainen off the puck in the second period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Derek Grant checks the Blue Jackets’ Markus Hannikainen off the puck in the second period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 hours ago

Looking for the roster flexibility required to deal with an injury to starting goaltender Matt Murray, the Penguins have placed center Derek Grant on waivers.

If he’s not claimed by noon Thursday, the Penguins could assign him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. That would open up a spot on the 23-man roster for the call-up of goalie Tristan Jarry without putting Murray on the injured reserve list.

If Murray goes on injured reserve, he’d have to sit out at least seven days. Due to the nature of his injury, a concussion, there’s no timetable for his return.

Coach Mike Sullivan did not express any disappointment with Grant’s game when discussing the decision.

“Part of that is just the business side of the game,” Sullivan said. “Obviously there’s a 23-man roster limit. Our management is trying to make the appropriate decisions to make sure that we have two goalies available for the game. That’s part of that process.”

Coming off a career-best 12 goals and 24 points with Anaheim last season, the Penguins signed Grant to a one-year contract on July 19. He was a healthy scratch for the team’s first two games of the season.

Center is a position where the Penguins can afford to risk losing a player. Even after Jean-Sebastien Dea was claimed by the New Jersey Devils earlier this month, the organizational depth chart still has seven NHL-caliber centers in place, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard in the top nine, Matt Cullen and Riley Sheahan on the fourth line and Grant and call-up option Teddy Blueger in reserve.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
The last few days have been bananas for Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry
It's advice often given to players just before the trade deadline, but it seems appropriate for goalie Tristan Jarry these days too. Don't buy any green ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me