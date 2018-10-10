Penguins put Derek Grant on waivers to clear roster space for goalie call-up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for the roster flexibility required to deal with an injury to starting goaltender Matt Murray, the Penguins have placed center Derek Grant on waivers.

If he’s not claimed by noon Thursday, the Penguins could assign him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. That would open up a spot on the 23-man roster for the call-up of goalie Tristan Jarry without putting Murray on the injured reserve list.

If Murray goes on injured reserve, he’d have to sit out at least seven days. Due to the nature of his injury, a concussion, there’s no timetable for his return.

Coach Mike Sullivan did not express any disappointment with Grant’s game when discussing the decision.

“Part of that is just the business side of the game,” Sullivan said. “Obviously there’s a 23-man roster limit. Our management is trying to make the appropriate decisions to make sure that we have two goalies available for the game. That’s part of that process.”

Coming off a career-best 12 goals and 24 points with Anaheim last season, the Penguins signed Grant to a one-year contract on July 19. He was a healthy scratch for the team’s first two games of the season.

Center is a position where the Penguins can afford to risk losing a player. Even after Jean-Sebastien Dea was claimed by the New Jersey Devils earlier this month, the organizational depth chart still has seven NHL-caliber centers in place, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard in the top nine, Matt Cullen and Riley Sheahan on the fourth line and Grant and call-up option Teddy Blueger in reserve.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.