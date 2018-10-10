The last few days have been bananas for Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s advice often given to players just before the trade deadline, but it seems appropriate for goalie Tristan Jarry these days too.

Don’t buy any green bananas.

“You might not get to eat them when they’re ripe,” Jarry said with a laugh after practice Wednesday afternoon.

Given his status as the third goalie on the organizational depth chart, all it will take is one twisted ankle – or, in this case, a concussion to starter Matt Murray – and he’ll be on the move from Wilkes-Barre to Pittsburgh at a moment’s notice.

“It’s tough to plan out your week because you never know where you’ll be,” Jarry said. “You’re just taking it day by day and trying to focus on what you can, practice or if you’re going to a game, focus on that. It’s just about getting better.”

For a couple of reasons, Jarry finds himself in the middle of an unusual call-up situation.

First, even though it’s practically a given that he will back up Casey DeSmith for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night, he hasn’t technically been called up yet.

The Penguins have to wait for center Derek Grant to go through the waiver process before adding Jarry to the 23-man roster.

Second, whether he had been called up or not, Jarry would have practiced at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Wednesday morning anyway.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team bus stopped in Cranberry for a practice on its way to Cleveland for games Thursday and Saturday night.

Putting those abnormalities aside, Jarry said he’s healed up from the lower-body injury he suffered in the Penguins’ regular-season finale in Columbus and is ready to go.

“It’s getting better and better every day, getting in those practices and being able to work on those things you might not be able to when you’re playing every day,” Jarry said. “It was good to have a little rest and then be able to get back into things and play games now.”



Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.