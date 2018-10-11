Penguins goalie Matt Murray making progress in concussion recovery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Murray won’t dress for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, but he is making progress in his recovery from a concussion.

Murray looked to be a full participant in morning skate Thursday, taking shots from teammates like he normally would when preparing for a game. Afterwards, coach Mike Sullivan said his status is day to day.

Murray agreed.

“As always, it’s a day-to-day type of thing,” Murray said moments after the skate wrapped up. “I feel good. I still have to talk to the doctor.”

Murray wouldn’t divulge exactly when he suffered the concussion. On Tuesday, Sullivan said it happened during Monday’s practice.

It is the third documented concussion of Murray’s four-year NHL career. The second came when he took a shot to the head in practice on Feb. 26 last season.

It would be practically impossible for an NHL goaltender to face the inherent danger associated with his position if he didn’t have confidence that his equipment would protect him from most head injuries. Murray said he has no such worries.

“I’m confident,” Murray said. “I wear the best helmet that you can get. Sometimes, it’s a fast game. It doesn’t really matter what you’re wearing on your head. Stuff happens out there. But I’m 100 percent confident I have the best helmet out there on the market right now.”

Concussion recovery varies widely from athlete to athlete. The fact that Murray progressed enough to take shots at morning skate Thursday is an indication that his road back has been smooth so far.

“You just have to be honest with yourself, how you feel, and honest with the doctors,” Murray said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.