Penguins

Penguins center Derek Grant clears waivers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
The Penguins’ Derek Grant (38) practices during an NHL hockey practice as the Penguins open training camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Cranberry Township.
Updated 5 hours ago

Center depth remained intact for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday afternoon when Derek Grant went unclaimed through waivers.

After he cleared, the Penguins assigned Grant to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL to open up a spot on the 23-man roster for the call-up of goalie Tristan Jarry.

The Penguins need a goalie with Matt Murray out on a day-to-day basis with a concussion. Casey DeSmith is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Grant, 28, signed with the Penguins as a free agent in late July after a career-best 12 goals and 24 points with Anaheim last season.

He did not immediately crack the team’s top 12 forwards, sitting out the team’s first two games as a healthy scratch.

“I definitely think Derek can be part of this group. He’s a good player,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It takes more than 12 forwards and six defensemen to win. Derek’s part of this group. We value him as a player. We think he can help us. It’s just a matter of right now, we have a very competitive roster.”

With Grant going unclaimed, the Penguins still have at least six and probably seven NHL-caliber centers at their disposal. They have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard in the top nine, Matt Cullen and Riley Sheahan on the fourth line and Grant and AHL standout Teddy Blueger in reserve.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

