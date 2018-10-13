Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins goalie Matt Murray to back up Casey DeSmith in first game back from concussion

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-2.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-2.

Updated 43 minutes ago

MONTREAL — Matt Murray has been cleared to return to the lineup, but he’ll back up Casey DeSmith when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Murray has been out since Monday with a concussion. DeSmith started in his place Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights and turned in an impressive 35-save performance in a 4-2 Penguins victory.

“I think it makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons,” coach Mike Sullivan said, explaining why DeSmith was getting the start. “No. 1, he was very good and is deserving of the start. Our coaching staff feels it’s the right decision for a lot of reasons.”

One of those reasons is Sullivan’s belief that a game watching from the bench can help make an injured goalie’s return to the lineup more seamless.

“When you see the game up close on the bench, it’s a whole different game than it is from the press box,” Sullivan said. “Things happen a whole lot faster. It’s just one step in the process that we think prepares our goalies to be successful when they do step back in the lineup.”

Sullivan said he is not surprised Murray recovered in less than a week from the third concussion of his four-year NHL career.

“It’s really hard to compare one concussion to the next,” Sullivan said. “The nature of that injury is that they’re all very different. Some guys recover extremely quick. Other times, it lingers. It depends on how it occurs. There’s so many things associated with it. It’s very difficult to predict.

“We’ve got a very good medical staff and a group of team doctors that have the health of our players first and foremost in mind when they make these types of decisions.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me