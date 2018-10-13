Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Olli Maatta set for return to lineup after healthy scratch

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
The Red Wings’ Trevor Daley snaps a shot past Penguins defeseman Olli Maatta for a second-period goal Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Red Wings’ Trevor Daley snaps a shot past Penguins defeseman Olli Maatta for a second-period goal Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

MONTREAL – It looks like Olli Maatta’s exile to the press box will last just one game.

Jamie Oleksiak and Chad Ruhwedel were the last defensemen on the ice at morning skate Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins prepared to take on the Montreal Canadiens, which usually indicates they’ll be healthy scratches.

At Friday’s practice, Maatta skated on a defense pair with rookie Juuso Riikola, who bumped him from the lineup in Thursday’s game against Vegas.

“We just want Olli to play his game,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a real good player. He’s a good puck mover. He’s one of our better defensemen at making that first pass. We want him to take what the game gives us and just be the player that he’s been for the last number of years.”

When Maatta was on the ice in the first two games of the season, the opponent outscored the Penguins, 3-0.

“Definitely I know I can be better,” Maatta said. “That’s the big thing. I gotta get back to my old game. Just play the game. Don’t worry about too much.”

With Maatta, Oleksiak, Riikola and Ruhwedel battling for two jerseys on game nights, the Penguins are as deep as they’ve been on defense in recent memory.

Maatta said the deepest defense corps he could recall was probably his rookie year, when Paul Martin, Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen were still in the top four and solid NHL-caliber players such as Deryk Engelland and Robert Bortuzzo had to fight for their spots in the lineup. That D corps was rarely healthy one through eight, however.

The 2016 playoff lineup was also deep on defense, with Justin Schultz starting the postseason in the seventh spot.

“It’s a big strength of ours,” Maatta said. “We talked about it all preseason. Any of the eight D, they can be in the lineup, really. They can help us win. It’s almost a competition every game just to be out there.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

