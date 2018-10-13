Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins winger Daniel Sprong's NHL dreams coming true in Montreal

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Penguins' Daniel Sprong skates with at the puck against Sabres in the third period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
MONTREAL – Between his trial run in the NHL as an 18-year-old old and the start of this season, winger Daniel Sprong has already played against the Montreal Canadiens three times in his brief NHL career.

Not one of those games was played in Montreal, however.

Saturday night marked the first time Sprong would play a game at the Bell Centre in the city that’s been his hometown since he and his parents moved there from the Netherlands when he was a young boy.

After morning skate, he could barely contain his excitement.

“I used to have season tickets when I was little, seeing the games, watching, hoping of course to one day play in this stadium,” Sprong said. “Today, going out for morning skate was pretty cool. Tonight is going to be a special moment.”

Sprong said his earliest memory of attending games in the building was when Canadiens captain Saku Koivu made his return from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2002.

His fondest memory was a trip he made to the visiting locker room as a kid.

“I met Ilya Kovalchuk here in this dressing room when I was a little kid and saw him play here for the first time live,” Sprong said. “I told him in the room that one day I’ll play against you and I’ll see you out there. It’s pretty cool. As a young kid growing up here, I always wanted to play in the NHL. Now, living my dream and playing my hometown team, it’s pretty special.”

Between his junior days in Prince Edward Island, his AHL stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and his NHL time in Pittsburgh, Sprong has spent most of the last five years in English-speaking territories.

Upon returning to Quebec, he said his French seems to be holding up just fine.

“It’s not bad. I understand it pretty good. When I talk, some of the words get mixed up,” Sprong said. “It’s my third language. I think I’m not that bad.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

