Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz leaves game with injury

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

MONTREAL – Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz left Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens in the first period with an apparent injury to his lower left leg.

Schultz fell awkwardly on his left ankle after being hit by Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec along the boards about eight minutes into the game.

He had to be helped off the ice by teammates and trainer Chris Stewart.

Schultz is one of the team’s top offensive performers on the blue line and one of only two right-handed defensemen in the top six. He had four assists in the first three games of the season.

The Penguins have been carrying eight defensemen since the start of the season. Jamie Oleksiak and Chad Ruhwedel were scratched for Saturday night’s game.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

