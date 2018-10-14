Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith has wild night in shootout loss to Montreal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONTREAL – With Matt Murray on the mend from a concussion, Pittsburgh Penguins backup goalie Casey DeSmith will probably soon step back out of the spotlight.

Before he did, he made sure to have a game to remember Saturday night.

He made 37 saves, including a handful of the highlight-reel variety. He was the target in a shooting gallery for the first half of the second period. He was part of two remarkable penalty killing efforts. He saw a goal against called back after his skate was kicked out from under him. He got nothing right in the shootout.

All told, it was a crazy, hectic night as the Penguins dropped a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“Real exciting game,” DeSmith said. “Obviously a fun place to play. This place is wild. It was an exciting one for the fans. Happy we got a point. Obviously I hate losing just as much as everybody else. Back to the drawing board and work on some things.”

Start with the second-period onslaught the Canadiens unleashed on the Penguins. They piled up a 14-2 advantage in shots and scored three times in a 10-minute span.

DeSmith did all he could to stop a tidal wave from turning into a full-blown tsunami.

“I think we had a great first period and maybe we let off the gas just a little bit and that’s all it takes against a team like that,” DeSmith said. “They were buzzing, home crowd, fired up. They got one, they got two, and that’s how it goes.”

The most impressive Penguins penalty kill came late in the second period with the score tied 3-3. They shut down a five-on-three advantage lasting 1 minute, 48 seconds. They also killed a four-on-three power play in overtime.

“Fantastic. Huge kills tonight,” DeSmith said. “Five-on-threes and four-on-threes are so tough and it takes some serious willpower by everybody to kill those off. They didn’t even get many shots off on either. That just speaks to how tight our killers were and their willingness to block shots, take lanes away.”

The Penguins killed the penalties despite playing for most of the game with five defensemen after Justin Schultz suffered a lower-body injury in the first period.

“Gutsy,” DeSmith said. “Amazing play by everybody.”

The waved-off goal came with the score still tied 3-3 late in the third period.

Montreal’s Andrew Shaw clipped DeSmith’s skate just as a shot from defenseman Victor Mete beat him from the left wing.

“He kind of like slew footed me a little bit, put me off balance,” DeSmith said. “As a reaction, my arm came up and the puck went under it. I had a pretty good feeling that one was going to get called back. I looked at the ref right away. I was like, ‘You’re going to have to take a look at that one.’”

The shootout was an anticlimactic finish for DeSmith, with Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin converting their attempts while Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby misfired for the Penguins.

“Obviously there are things I want to work on,” DeSmith said. “I’m not happy with the shootout for obvious reasons. Happy with how I played tonight. I was seeing the puck really well again tonight, just like the other night. I’m happy with how my game is progressing. Just continue to work on that stuff.”

DeSmith stopped 72 of 77 shots in Murray’s two-game absence, which illustrates two points.

First, the Penguins are giving up more shots than they’d like. Second, the Penguins need not fret too much the next time they have to turn to their back-up goaltender.

“I thought he was terrific,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.