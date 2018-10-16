Penguins defensemen insist switch to right side is no big deal

As a left-handed defenseman who has played on both the left and right during his 13-year NHL career, Jack Johnson has developed a very specific set of criteria that a coach must meet before asking him to play his off side.

“I just need to know before I head out there real quick if coach wants me on the right or left. That’s it,” Johnson said. “Just give me a heads up a few seconds before I go out and I’ll be fine.”

There are plenty of reasons the Penguins will miss defenseman Justin Schultz while he recuperates from a broken leg that is expected to keep him sidelined until the middle of February.

His puck-moving ability, his power-play skill and the plus-57 rating he’s put up since joining the team at the 2016 trade deadline will all be hard to duplicate.

Replacing his right-handedness, though, the Penguins insist, won’t be a problem.

Coach Mike Sullivan practically scoffed at the suggestion he might face a challenge filling out a lineup card with five lefties among his top six defensemen.

“Someone’s going to have to play the right side,” Sullivan said, nodding. “That’s what that means.”

His defensemen were equally nonchalant.

“More often than not, most teams I was on, everyone was left-handed. Somebody’s got to play the right side,” Johnson said. “I never thought of it as a big deal, so I was usually the one on the right side.”

The Penguins have right-handed defensemen a little further down the depth chart, with Chad Ruhwedel seventh in the NHL pecking order and Zach Trotman ready to be called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after a strong training camp.

There will be no need to shoehorn them into the lineup, however, if Sullivan’s sentiments prove true.

He’ll pick two of his left-handed defensemen who are capable of playing both sides – Jamie Oleksiak, Juuso Riikola and Johnson have been asked to do so regularly in the past while Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta have not – and simply shift them to the right.

“At this level, guys can play pretty much any position,” Oleksiak said. “There’s little things you have to change up here and there. I’ve played enough on the right where I’ve gotten comfortable doing the little things. We’ll see what happens. I think I can do a pretty good job on both sides.”

There have been a few statistical studies published on the impact of teams playing defensemen on their off side, and their general conclusions are similar. In broad terms, defense pairs with one righty and one lefty have a small but not statistically insignificant advantage over same-handed pairs when it comes to goal and shot-attempt numbers.

Whether the Penguins will be able to buck those odds and have success with five lefties in the top six remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though: They’re really not worried about it.

“You get put on your backhand a little bit more, but I’m pretty comfortable there,” Johnson said. “There’s pros and cons to both. Offensively, on the right side, you get a chance to take some one-timers. You get pucks to the net a little bit quicker if you get the D-to-D passes. In your own zone, you might have to put your head on a swivel a little bit more because you’ll be opened up a little bit more to get hit. There’s pros and cons to both, but I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.