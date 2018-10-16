Penguins' Casey DeSmith, not Matt Murray, gets nod in net against Canucks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coach Mike Sullivan considers Casey DeSmith the hot hand in net, so he’ll start over Matt Murray when the Pittsburgh Penguins play host to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Murray hasn’t played since Oct. 6 due to a concussion, though he has been cleared to return to the lineup since Saturday.

DeSmith has gone 1-0-1 in Murray’s absence, stopping 35 shots in a 4-2 win over Vegas last Thursday and 37 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss at Montreal on Saturday night.

“When you look at his last couple of games, he’s really helped us get three out of four points,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a .935 save percentage in two games. It’s pretty impressive.”

Murray’s save percentage was .831 in his two starts before the injury.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact that Matt’s our No. 1 goalie,” Sullivan said. “He’s also coming off an injury. We felt as though it was the right decision at this particular time. It gives Matt another couple of days to get some practice time and get some rest. But certainly Casey’s performance in the last couple of games has been exceptional.”

