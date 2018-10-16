Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins might miss Justin Schultz most in defensive zone

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz defends on Evgeni Malkin during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz defends on Evgeni Malkin during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 10 hours ago

Justin Schultz has twice cracked double digits in goals and once surpassed the 50-point barrier in his NHL career.

He’s known as an offensive defenseman, and that label isn’t incorrect.

But when the Pittsburgh Penguins play their first game Tuesday night since Schultz had surgery to repair a broken leg that will sideline him four months, Olli Maatta thinks they might miss his play in the defensive zone even more.

“He’s a big part of our D corps,” Maatta said. “His defensive game is not appreciated enough, I don’t think. He’s pretty good down there too.

“He’s really good with his stick and I think he’s a smart player. He defends with his position. I think he can break out the puck pretty quick. He doesn’t spend much time there.”

Considered a liability in his own zone during his four years in Edmonton, he has rounded out his game with the Penguins. Last season, he led the team with a plus-22 rating. His rate of 2.24 goals against per 60 minutes of even-strength ice time was best on the team among the six defensemen who played the most minutes.

“In the playoffs, he played against the top two lines. He played against some great players,” teammate Jamie Oleksiak said. “He can step up in that role. He’s good with his stick, really good positioning. He may not be the most physically demanding guy, but you don’t have to be. You can be in a place to take away a pass or take away another team’s opportunity. He’s so good at that.

“Sometimes offense is kind of a defense in its own. He holds onto the puck for so long, he’s so good at puck possession, that he doesn’t really give the other team a chance to hold onto the puck. He’s a full, all-around guy, I think.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me