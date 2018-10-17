Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Through 5 games, Penguins have been all over the board

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
The Penguins’ Casey DeSmith makes a save against the Canucks in the second period Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Casey DeSmith makes a save against the Canucks in the second period Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

If the Penguins can find a way to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout Thursday night, they’ll complete one of the strangest early season bingo cards in hockey history.

The team’s first five games have had five different results.

• The opener was a 7-6 overtime win over Washington.

• The Penguins followed that with their worst performance so far, a 5-1 home loss to Montreal.

• Next came the team’s most decisive victory, a 4-2 home win over Vegas in regulation.

• In their only road game so far, the Penguins lost 4-3 to Montreal in a shootout Saturday night.

• On Tuesday, Brock Boeser scored the game winner in a 3-2 overtime victory for Vancouver.

Ever since they got rid of ties, there are only six possible outcomes to an NHL game. The only one the Penguins have yet to experience is a shootout win.

In a sense, it’s fitting. The Penguins’ results have been all over the map, and so has their play.

For the first two games, they were giving up easy scoring chances left and right. On Tuesday, the Penguins played much better without the puck but couldn’t consistently create offense against the Canucks.

That evolution makes sense to defenseman Jack Johnson. Improving on defense should be easier than figuring out a way to score goals, he said.

“Having good offense is something you can’t really teach, the things that some of those guys can do,” Johnson said. “Playing good defensively is usually more just a matter of will. You’d like to say that anybody could concentrate more on defense.”

Johnson also said the Penguins aren’t growing frustrated, despite the wide range of results they’ve experienced five games into the season.

“I’m walking into a group here that I’ve found to be very professional and very understanding of what it takes to win, clearly,” he said. “Everyone around here knows what it takes. I don’t see these guys acting frustrated as opposed to more just buckling down.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

