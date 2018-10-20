Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray intrigued by limiting practice time

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman during the second period Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman during the second period Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

When a professional baseball team needs to get a relief pitcher ready, it doesn’t send the starting catcher or even his backup out to the bullpen to warm him up.

That’s the bullpen catcher’s job. His primary purpose for being on the payroll is to perform a task that prevents wear and tear on the team’s regulars.

There’s a small but growing sentiment in NHL circles that professional hockey teams should operate in much the same way when it comes to goaltending. That is, they should hire practice goalies to stand in net for daily drills, freeing up the starter and maybe his backup to prepare for games in other ways.

This would serve two purposes.

First, it would limit wear and tear on goaltenders and might even prevent an injury or two. Penguins goalie Matt Murray has suffered two concussions in practice in the past eight months.

Second, it would allow goaltenders to work on drills specific to their position while the rest of the team practices.

Murray finds the idea intriguing.

He doesn’t chalk up his practice concussions to anything but bad luck, but the idea of not dropping into the butterfly hundreds of times once January or February rolls around sounds appealing.

“The wear and tear, it’s definitely there, for sure,” Murray said. “When you’re going up and down so many times, it’s tough on the hips. It’s tough on the knees. Practice is definitely a challenge for goalies, both mentally and physically.”

He also noted many practice drills aren’t designed with a goaltender in mind. For instance, when in a game will Murray see a succession of two-on-none rushes coming at him for minutes at a time?

“It’s not geared to goalies whatsoever,” Murray said. “Every shot is Grade A, right down the middle. That’s great to challenge yourself and to work on, but there’s so many other parts of the game you don’t get to work on in practice.”

To fix that problem, Murray and Casey DeSmith have begun taking the ice about 20 minutes before practice with goalie coach Mike Buckley this season.

“That’s when we work on our real goalie stuff that you obviously need to work on to stay sharp,” Murray said.

As with any potential change this radical, there are objections.

Coach Mike Sullivan said he and the coaching staff are careful to monitor the workload of goalies and will encourage them to take time off if necessary. He also said he believes some aspects of practice are crucial for goaltenders.

“There’s a lot involved for a goaltender,” Sullivan said. “It’s reading the play. It has that aspect of the game that he has an opportunity to practice at and get repetitions. It’s making saves. It’s fighting through traffic to find the puck. In my mind, there’s a lot a goaltender can gain through the practice environment.”

Center Riley Sheahan said he thinks shooting on No. 1 goalies is an integral part of practice for forwards and defensemen.

“I want to be shooting on the best goalies possible,” he said. “I think that’s how you learn their tendencies and where hot spots are to shoot. I think if you’re shooting against goalies that aren’t top notch, you’d be missing out on something.”

Defenseman Jack Johnson suggested if the same logic applied to goaltenders in this case were applied to the rest of the team, practice as a concept would cease to exist.

“Do forwards need to go in there and grind against the ‘D’ every practice? Do we need to practice penalty killing and get hit by shots? Yeah, you need to practice it,” Johnson said. “I think the wear and tear of a season, that’s just professional sports.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me