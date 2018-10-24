Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby nets another jaw-dropping goal in OT win

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 12:35 a.m.
Oilers' goaltender Cam Talbot reacts as the Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores during the first period Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Oilers' goaltender Cam Talbot reacts as the Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores during the first period Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Updated 3 hours ago

EDMONTON, Alberta — Sidney Crosby made a slick move through two defenders, skated through the slot and lifted a backhander into the net at 2 minutes, 12 seconds of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period, and his second goal of the season was the winner. Crosby moved from the left boards, slipped the puck through a defender's legs, moved past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and lifted a backhand shot over Talbot's glove for the win.

Jamie Oleksiak and Patric Hornqvist also had two-goal games for the Penguins, who have won two straight.

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each scored twice, and Connor McDavid had the other for the Oilers (3-3-1), who lost their second straight.

Matt Murray had 41 saves in the win, and Talbot kicked out 25 shots in the loss.

The Penguins started the scoring 11 minutes into the first period on the power play as Crosby tipped home a Kris Letang shot that was going wide past Talbot. It was Crosby's first goal in seven games, the longest he had gone without a goal to start the season in his 14-year career.

Edmonton tied the score just more than a minute into the second period, when Draisaitl picked up a loose puck in the slot and beat Murray with a wrist shot.

The Oilers went up 2-1 a couple of minutes later, when Chiasson laid a big hit in the corner and then got the puck back in front and scored while falling to the ice. It was his first goal of the season in his second game as an Oiler.

The Penguins tied the score seven minutes into the second frame, when a nice three-way passing play was chipped in by Oleksiak.

They regained the lead midway through the second when a give-away led to a goal by Hornqvist.

The see-saw second continued with Edmonton pulling even when Chiasson scored his second of the game on a 2-on-1 with five minutes left.

The Penguins made it 4-3 in the final minute when a puck went in off of Hornqvist's skate for his second of the game.

Edmonton took the lead again early in the third on a pair of power plays as McDavid put a shot past Murray and then set up Draisaitl for his second of the night.

The Penguins tied it up again seven minutes into the third on a slap shot by Oleksiak.

They continue a Western Canadian road swing in Calgary on Thursday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me