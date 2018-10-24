Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's most stunning goals of 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to the popular narrative, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the greatest player in the world, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is his heir apparent.

With the 21-year-old McDavid winning the last two NHL scoring titles, many believe the torch already has been passed.

It's hard to accept that notion, however, when the 31-year-old Crosby keeps scoring highlight-reel goals at such a prodigious pace.

On Tuesday night, Crosby scored one of the most amazing goals of his 14-year career, giving the Penguins a 6-5 win in overtime.

"I think he showed tonight who's the best player in the world," teammate Patric Hornqvist said. "He always shows up when you guys are saying he's not the best anymore and all that. He comes in and does that, probably the nicest goal through his whole career, and it says a lot."

Here's a countdown of Crosby's five most jaw-dropping goals of 2018.

5. April 11

In Game 1 of a playoff series against Philadelphia, a deflected Brian Dumoulin shot flutters toward the net and Crosby flicks it past goalie Brian Elliott out of midair.

4. March 26

With one hand on his stick and outstanding defensive center Sean Couturier on his back, Crosby finds a way to score against the Flyers again.

3. March 21

Crosby fields a bouncing puck, pops it up on the blade of his stick then backhands it out of midair past stunned Montreal goalie Carey Price.

2. March 29

On the first shift of overtime, Crosby hits the post behind goalie Keith Kinkaid with a shot, then knocks in his own rebound with a line drive to center field.

1. Oct. 23

Crosby stickhandles out of the left-wing corner through Edmonton center Ryan Strome to the net, where he lifts a backhand shot past goalie Cam Talbot at 2:12 of overtime.