Penguins

Penguins to host blood drive, collection for Squirrel Hill shooting victims, families

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins players stand on the ice during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, before their game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins players stand on the ice during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, before their game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins will do their part to help the community heal following the horrific shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue on Saturday.

The team will host a collection prior to Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena, were donations can be made at each of the arena’s three gates to benefit victims and families affected by the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill. The Penguins also will host a blood drive Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The team also canceled its Halloween-themed events that were planned for the game and will hold a moment of silence to honor the victims prior to the game.

President and CEO David Morehouse released the follow statement:

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the greater Pittsburgh community in standing up against this senseless violence and supporting the victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue. Under these circumstances, we determined it was not appropriate to continue with our annual Halloween theme on Tuesday, so those activities have been cancelled. The entire city has a heavy heart.”

For more on the blood drive and to determine eligibility, visit Vitalant’s website.

