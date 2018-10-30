Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins to wear jersey patches to honor Squirrel Hill shooting victims

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Penguins logo
The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear “stronger than hate” patches on their jerseys when they play host to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

It is the team’s first home game since Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill.

“I can’t imagine what people are going through right now. It’s definitely not easy,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “I’ve been here, this is the sixth year now, and nothing like this ever happened. I’ve really enjoyed my time in Pittsburgh. This city is awesome. A lot of good people here.”

After the game, players will autograph their jerseys and they will be auctioned off to benefit victims and families affected by the shooting. The online auction will take place at treeoflife.givesmart.com.

The team will also be accepting donations from fans at all three arena entrances before the game.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

