Kris Letang sidelined as Penguins take on Islanders

Defenseman Kris Letang missed Tuesday night’s game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night with a lower-body injury.

Letang apparently suffered the injury on a knee-on-knee hit during Saturday night’s game at Vancouver. He left Monday’s practice early and did not participate in morning skate Tuesday.

To start the game, Juuso Riikola took his place on the team’s top defense pair with Brian Dumoulin.

Letang is off to a strong start to the season, recording four goals, 11 points and a plus-8 rating in nine games.

Coming off major neck surgery in April of 2017, Letang missed only three games last season.

“Tanger, he’s an elite player,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He plays so many different roles back there for us and helps us in so many ways. We never look for any one guy to replace Tanger if he’s not in our lineup. Usually it’s by committee.”

The most high-profile spot that needs to be filled in Letang’s absence is on the team’s top power-play unit. With Justin Schultz out until February with a broken ankle, players such as Riikola, Jack Johnson and Olli Maatta can find themselves in that unfamiliar role.

Johnson said a point man’s role on a unit with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist is simple: Get the forwards the puck.

“Part of what makes them good is they improv a lot and they improv off each other,” Johnson said. “That’s why it’s hard to stop them. It’s not like you can watch video on them and say, ‘This is what they’re going to do.’ When you’re out there with those guys, you’ve got to read and react quite a bit, which is a good thing.”

Center Derick Brassard, meanwhile, missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.