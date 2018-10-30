Return to Pittsburgh stirs up memories for former Penguins winger Tom Kuhnhackl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was Tom Kuhnhackl’s last official act in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

Overtime. Game 6 of a second-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals last season. Penguins facing elimination.

Kuhnhackl fires off a shot from the right faceoff circle. It beats goalie Braden Holtby, but clangs harmlessly off the far-side post. Moments later, Evgeny Kuznetsov nets the game winner. The Penguins are headed home and the Capitals are on their way to immortality.

About six weeks later, coach Barry Trotz left the Capitals and joined the New York Islanders. A few days after that, the Islanders signed Kuhnhackl to a one-year deal.

Now, as if Kuhnhackl needed a reminder of the greatest what-could-have-been moment of his career – he doesn’t – he gets one every time he looks behind his new team’s bench.

“We have that conversation, I think, every week,” Kuhnhackl said Tuesday as he prepared to face his former team for the first time at PPG Paints Arena. “I’m sure he’s going to continue talking about it for the rest of the season.”

Trotz doesn’t mention the post just to needle Kuhnhackl. It’s something that sticks with him because he realizes it was a pivotal moment in his team’s title run.

“Every coach that I’ve coached with in World Cups and international play and talking and trying to pick their brains, they all tell me the story about, ‘We should have lost in that first round and they hit a post and we come back and score. Changed everything.’ That’s how close it is. You’ve just got to get into the dance.”

Regular reminders of his near miss aside, Kuhnhackl is settling into his new home with the Islanders.

He’s playing a similar role to the one he filled with the Penguins, skating on the fourth line, killing penalties, blocking shots. He’s fighting for a jersey when the team is fully healthy, having dressed for three of the team’s first 10 games.

He said he has no regrets about how the offseason went.

When the Penguins declined to give him a qualifying offer and the automatic raise that came with it in June, he became an unrestricted free agent July 1. He had talks with the Penguins about staying, but ultimately decided to strike out on his own.

“We had a lot of talks with a couple of different teams,” Kuhnhackl said. “It was a great time here in Pittsburgh. There were memories made that I’ll never forget, but I felt like it was time for a little bit of a change where I might get an opportunity. I’ve got to take advantage of it. You’ve got to work for yourself. You’ve got to work for every opportunity you get.”

That doesn’t mean returning to Pittsburgh this week didn’t stir some emotions, of course.

He had dinner with good friend Bryan Rust on Monday night and caught up with several former teammates during morning skate Tuesday.

“I’ve made so many good memories with this team, this organization,” Kuhnhackl said. “This club gave me an opportunity to play in the National Hockey League, which I’m really thankful for.”

He was also faced with a dilemma that would come to a head just before the 7 p.m. puck drop.

When he was with the Penguins, Kuhnhackl often lip synched the team’s starting lineup along with public address announcer Ryan Mill. Once cameras caught him doing it, it went viral.

On Tuesday, Kuhnhackl had to decide whether it would be too weird to lip synch the opponent’s lineup.

“I gotta do it,” he said with a grin. “I’ve done it for so long, I sort of feel like I gotta do it.”

