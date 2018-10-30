Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Penguins

Beating Penguins in playoffs lifted heavy burden for coach Barry Trotz

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, top center, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Jeff Chiu/AP
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, top center, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

Barry Trotz arrived at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday a changed man.

Weeks after winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals last season, Trotz exercised his free-agent rights when his contract expired and joined the New York Islanders in June. That’s probably the biggest change.

But he’s also a coach from whom a suffocating burden has been lifted.

The frustration of multiple crushing playoff losses, especially the ones at the hands of the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, disappeared when the Capitals finally won the Cup.

“There’s real pressure,” Trotz said. “In Washington, there’s real pressure in that building. It’s hard to understand it until you really live it. Everybody always talks about it. Even media, you guys don’t even feel it. It’s a real thing there and we broke through it. That says a lot about the group there last year that had to endure all the pain to have some of that glory that was well worth the investment over the years.”

Here’s a look at some other topics Trotz touched on after morning skate.

— On finally getting past the Penguins hurdle in last years’ playoffs:

“When you play them 100 times like we did, you finally figure it out. The odds were going in our favor. Between me and you, every time we played, we learned something new. In this game, you continue to learn. You’ve got to have your best players be the best. You’ve got to have the detail. You’ve got to have the commitment. You’ve got to have all the things that we’re trying to implement with this group.”

— On his relationship with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan:

“I think we have a good respect for each other. The rivalry is you want your team to beat the other team. There’s no ill will or anything like that. He’s a fantastic coach. He’s won a couple of rings with this group and they play hard every night.”

— On his newfound appreciation for the Penguins repeating as Stanley Cup champions in 2017:

“When they went back to back, how much you have to invest and how deep you go into it and how late you play into the year, and then you’ve got another season of celebration for a little bit, it is hard to get re-engaged. I understand that now more than ever, obviously. I give them a lot of credit. To do back to back in this day and age is pretty remarkable. That’s obviously a pretty remarkable group over there.”

— On when he knew the Capitals were headed for something special last season:

“I think my coaching staff thought I was a little bit crazy. We scored that overtime goal in Columbus in Game 3 and I said, ‘We’re going to win the Cup this year.’ And we did. I’m not Nostradamus or anything, but you have a feeling.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me