Penguins

Officers injured in Squirrel Hill shooting drop puck before Penguins game

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Two of the Pittsburgh police officers injured in Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill dropped the first puck before the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Injured officers Anthony Burke and Mike Smidga were joined by Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert at center ice for the ceremonial faceoff between captains Sidney Crosby of the Penguins and Anders Lee of the Islanders.

The Penguins also held an 11-second moment of silence to honor the 11 people killed in the attack. Three members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh — Sue Berman Kress, Bob Silverman and Josh Sayles — were on the ice pregame.

The Penguins wore “stronger than hate” patches on their jerseys for the game, which was their first home game since the shooting. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit victims and families affected by the shooting. The online auction will take place at treeoflife.givesmart.com.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

