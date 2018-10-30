Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Penguins

Often a villain in the eyes of Penguins fans, coach Barry Trotz vouches for city's character

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, top center, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Jeff Chiu/AP
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, top center, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz has been a villain at times in the city of Pittsburgh.

When he was with the Washington Capitals, he sometimes rankled Penguins fans with his defenses of illegal playoff hits delivered by Matt Niskanen on Sidney Crosby in 2017 and Tom Wilson on Zach Aston-Reese last season.

On Tuesday night, in the wake of real-life tragedy, Trotz put aside the animus that can arise from the comparatively meaningless bitterness of a hockey rivalry and played a completely different role.

He was an admirer of the city, speaking passionately about its ability to recover from last Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill.

“This city is strong,” Trotz said. “It’s a gorgeous city. The people are great. I know the healing process will start here. It will start. They’ll rally around their sports teams and the community. My best wishes and my sympathy go out to all the families of the tragedy. Just a cowardly act.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me