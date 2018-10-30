Often a villain in the eyes of Penguins fans, coach Barry Trotz vouches for city's character

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz has been a villain at times in the city of Pittsburgh.

When he was with the Washington Capitals, he sometimes rankled Penguins fans with his defenses of illegal playoff hits delivered by Matt Niskanen on Sidney Crosby in 2017 and Tom Wilson on Zach Aston-Reese last season.

On Tuesday night, in the wake of real-life tragedy, Trotz put aside the animus that can arise from the comparatively meaningless bitterness of a hockey rivalry and played a completely different role.

He was an admirer of the city, speaking passionately about its ability to recover from last Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill.

“This city is strong,” Trotz said. “It’s a gorgeous city. The people are great. I know the healing process will start here. It will start. They’ll rally around their sports teams and the community. My best wishes and my sympathy go out to all the families of the tragedy. Just a cowardly act.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.