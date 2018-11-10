Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Casey DeSmith gets another start as Penguins try to end losing streak

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, right, stops Vancouver Canucks’ Brandon Sutter during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, right, stops Vancouver Canucks’ Brandon Sutter during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Trying to snap a five-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins will turn to backup goalie Casey DeSmith for the second straight game Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena.

Using only current form as a guide, it wasn’t a difficult decision for coach Mike Sullivan.

DeSmith’s .929 save percentage ranks seventh-best in the league among goalies who have made at least five starts. He’s coming off a strong, 20-save performance in a 2-1 loss at Washington on Wednesday night.

“When you look at Casey’s overall body of work here in the early part of the season, he’s been very strong,” Sullivan said.

Murray’s .886 save percentage, meanwhile, is eighth-worst in the league among goalies who have started at least five games. Murray stopped 78-of-93 shots (.839) while starting the first four games of the team’s active losing streak.

Sullivan said starting DeSmith in Washington and against Arizona has given Murray time to work on his game with goalie coach Mike Buckley.

“By no means do we discount Matt’s contributions here,” Sullivan said. “We know Matt’s going to be a huge part of this team moving forward. We’ve got two capable goalies at this point. We’re trying to manage the decisions in the short term, but also, we’re trying to keep the big picture in mind.”

Based on personnel groupings, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and winger Daniel Sprong will be the odd men out of the Penguins lineup.

Oleksiak is the team’s second-leading defenseman scorer with four goals and eight points in 13 games this season, but he’s been on the ice for five of the seven even-strength goals the Penguins have allowed over the past three games.

Sprong will miss his second straight game amidst reports that he may be traded.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me