Casey DeSmith gets another start as Penguins try to end losing streak

Trying to snap a five-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins will turn to backup goalie Casey DeSmith for the second straight game Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena.

Using only current form as a guide, it wasn’t a difficult decision for coach Mike Sullivan.

DeSmith’s .929 save percentage ranks seventh-best in the league among goalies who have made at least five starts. He’s coming off a strong, 20-save performance in a 2-1 loss at Washington on Wednesday night.

“When you look at Casey’s overall body of work here in the early part of the season, he’s been very strong,” Sullivan said.

Murray’s .886 save percentage, meanwhile, is eighth-worst in the league among goalies who have started at least five games. Murray stopped 78-of-93 shots (.839) while starting the first four games of the team’s active losing streak.

Sullivan said starting DeSmith in Washington and against Arizona has given Murray time to work on his game with goalie coach Mike Buckley.

“By no means do we discount Matt’s contributions here,” Sullivan said. “We know Matt’s going to be a huge part of this team moving forward. We’ve got two capable goalies at this point. We’re trying to manage the decisions in the short term, but also, we’re trying to keep the big picture in mind.”

Based on personnel groupings, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and winger Daniel Sprong will be the odd men out of the Penguins lineup.

Oleksiak is the team’s second-leading defenseman scorer with four goals and eight points in 13 games this season, but he’s been on the ice for five of the seven even-strength goals the Penguins have allowed over the past three games.

Sprong will miss his second straight game amidst reports that he may be traded.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.