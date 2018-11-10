Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Dominik Simon sees no silver lining in losing streak

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
The Penguins’ Dominik Simon skates the puck in the offensive zone against the Red Wings in the first period Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Dominik Simon skates the puck in the offensive zone against the Red Wings in the first period Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 hours ago

The list of Pittsburgh Penguins players who have turned in subpar performances during the team’s current losing streak is long.

The list of players performing at or above expectations over the past five games is very short, perhaps nonexistent.

If it does exist, though, Dominik Simon is on it.

Only three players on the team have scored more than one goal during the losing streak. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Simon have two.

Only two players have a positive plus-minus rating during the skid. Simon is a plus-1 and Jake Guentzel is a plus-2.

This is not reason for Simon to celebrate.

“I don’t think I’ve put up a lot of numbers in those games,” Simon said. “It doesn’t feel good. When you win, everything seems easier, lighter, better. You’re just trying to do your best every shift you’re out there. If we play hard and do everything we can, I think we’ll be on the good side.”

Guentzel, meanwhile, has been in the interesting position of switching from playing on a line with Crosby to playing on a line with Phil Kessel.

That was one of the many personnel changes coach Mike Sullivan has made in the past week.

“They’re really good players with the puck and can make a lot of plays,” Guentzel said. “Obviously you like playing with both of them, but up and down our lineup, we’ve got great players, so you’re always playing with good players.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me