Penguins' Dominik Simon sees no silver lining in losing streak

The list of Pittsburgh Penguins players who have turned in subpar performances during the team’s current losing streak is long.

The list of players performing at or above expectations over the past five games is very short, perhaps nonexistent.

If it does exist, though, Dominik Simon is on it.

Only three players on the team have scored more than one goal during the losing streak. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Simon have two.

Only two players have a positive plus-minus rating during the skid. Simon is a plus-1 and Jake Guentzel is a plus-2.

This is not reason for Simon to celebrate.

“I don’t think I’ve put up a lot of numbers in those games,” Simon said. “It doesn’t feel good. When you win, everything seems easier, lighter, better. You’re just trying to do your best every shift you’re out there. If we play hard and do everything we can, I think we’ll be on the good side.”

Guentzel, meanwhile, has been in the interesting position of switching from playing on a line with Crosby to playing on a line with Phil Kessel.

That was one of the many personnel changes coach Mike Sullivan has made in the past week.

“They’re really good players with the puck and can make a lot of plays,” Guentzel said. “Obviously you like playing with both of them, but up and down our lineup, we’ve got great players, so you’re always playing with good players.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.