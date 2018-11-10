Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Lack of job security could provide spark for Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan watches from the bench against the Islanders during the second period Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan watches from the bench against the Islanders during the second period Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

With very few exceptions, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be playing for their spots in the lineup when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Between significant personnel changes coach Mike Sullivan has made over the past week, the call-ups of Zach Aston-Reese and Garrett Wilson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and general manager Jim Rutherford’s scathing assessment of his team’s start on his radio show, that has been made clear to them.

Most Penguins players know they could be in a less-prominent spot in the lineup, out of the lineup entirely or traded to another team unless significant, rapid, long-lasting improvements are made.

Will that pervasive feeling of job insecurity lead to better performance on the ice?

Coach Mike Sullivan stopped short of saying competition for roster spots is a prerequisite for winning hockey after morning skate Saturday. He did say competitive fire is required, though, wherever it comes from.

“Let’s make sure we bring a certain level of urgency, a certain compete level, an attention to detail out there that helps us be at our best,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s what’s been absent with any level of consistency or the consistency that we need in order to win games consistently in this league.

“Our players are well aware of the expectation that’s within our dressing room. There’s no higher expectation than we have of ourselves. We understand it, but as I said to our players, we believe in this group. We believe in the players that we have. We have great people. We have really good players. Now it’s up to all of us to make sure we just bring the right attitude, the right approach every day.”

Winger Jake Guentzel said he thinks the current environment could very well lead to improved performance from the Penguins.

“We can use it for a spark,” he said. “We know we haven’t been that good. We know we can be better. We know what we have in this locker room.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me