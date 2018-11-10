Lack of job security could provide spark for Penguins

With very few exceptions, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be playing for their spots in the lineup when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Between significant personnel changes coach Mike Sullivan has made over the past week, the call-ups of Zach Aston-Reese and Garrett Wilson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and general manager Jim Rutherford’s scathing assessment of his team’s start on his radio show, that has been made clear to them.

Most Penguins players know they could be in a less-prominent spot in the lineup, out of the lineup entirely or traded to another team unless significant, rapid, long-lasting improvements are made.

Will that pervasive feeling of job insecurity lead to better performance on the ice?

Coach Mike Sullivan stopped short of saying competition for roster spots is a prerequisite for winning hockey after morning skate Saturday. He did say competitive fire is required, though, wherever it comes from.

“Let’s make sure we bring a certain level of urgency, a certain compete level, an attention to detail out there that helps us be at our best,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s what’s been absent with any level of consistency or the consistency that we need in order to win games consistently in this league.

“Our players are well aware of the expectation that’s within our dressing room. There’s no higher expectation than we have of ourselves. We understand it, but as I said to our players, we believe in this group. We believe in the players that we have. We have great people. We have really good players. Now it’s up to all of us to make sure we just bring the right attitude, the right approach every day.”

Winger Jake Guentzel said he thinks the current environment could very well lead to improved performance from the Penguins.

“We can use it for a spark,” he said. “We know we haven’t been that good. We know we can be better. We know what we have in this locker room.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.