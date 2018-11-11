Rarely used Crosby-Kessel duo showing promise for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s not true that Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel have played on the same line together more in the last two games than in the previous two seasons combined.

It just feels that way.

Crosby and Kessel have played together for about eight minutes at even strength over the past two games, a 4-0 Penguins win over Arizona on Saturday night and a 2-1 loss at Washington on Thursday.

The results have been dynamic. When they were on the ice together Saturday, the Penguins outscored the Coyotes, 2-0. Kessel made a long diagonal pass through the neutral zone to set up a Crosby goal in the second period and they helped engineer a three-on-two that led to a Brian Dumoulin goal in the third.

They didn’t manage any goals in Washington, but when they were on the ice, the Penguins outshot the Capitals, 5-0.

“It’s been good,” Crosby said. “I feel like we’ve gotten some pretty good chances, some good looks, some two-on-ones, some chances around the net. I think you find yourself looking for him a lot just because you know how dangerous he is once he gets in the offensive zone, the way he shoots it.

“Everyone’s kind of played with different guys, but we haven’t really played together a ton. For that, I think we did some good things out there.”

When Kessel was acquired from Toronto, it was with the expectation that he might form a potent combo with Crosby.

The pair played together extensively throughout the first few weeks of the 2015-16 season with little success. When they were on the ice together at even strength, the Penguins were outscored, 7-6.

When Crosby played without Kessel that season, he was a plus-20 at five-on-five. When Kessel played without Crosby, he was a plus-16.

Those results, coupled with the stigma attached to anything the Penguins did during the Mike Johnston era, led to the Crosby-Kessel pairing growing more and more rare over the following two seasons.

Last year, they played together for 103 minutes at even strength. The year before that, they paired up for only 68 minutes.

“I know it was tried a lot when Phil first became a Penguin,” Sullivan said. “With all of that information in mind, we’re trying to make the best decisions.”

Looking at the big picture, the chances of Crosby and Kessel becoming a regular pair seem somewhat remote.

For one thing, their styles of play are very different. Crosby favors a straight-line mentality and Kessel often makes things happen with an east-west approach.

For another thing, Crosby would have to do a lot of work defensively if he played regularly with Kessel and Jake Guentzel, who don’t specialize in working at that end of the ice.

“We don’t want to become a team that’s just a high-risk team trying to score all the time,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to try to create a little bit of a defensive conscience on some lines so we become a team that’s more difficult to play against.”

The last two games, however, have proven that it’s an option Sullivan can keep under glass in case of emergencies.

For teams with expectations as high as the Penguins, a five-game losing streak certainly qualifies as one of those.

“Sometimes, when a team goes through a little bit of a struggle like we have over the last week and a half or so, sometimes a little bit of a change isn’t a bad thing,” Sullivan said. “It gives guys an opportunity maybe to get a fresh look with different people. Sometimes it inspires people or it might create a spark.

“We may find that we fall into something that we really like. That’s happened in the past here with some of the combinations that we’ve put together.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.