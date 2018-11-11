Playing 'quiet' game will keep Penguins defenseman Oleksiak on the ice

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak hasn’t done a lot of celebrating recently.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of a career year when it comes to producing points. He has four goals, which ranks in the top 10 among NHL defensemen this season. He has eight points, which ranks in the top 30.

But while Oleksiak was putting up some of those numbers, recording a two-assist game against the New York Islanders on Oct. 30 or scoring a goal last Monday against the New Jersey Devils, the Penguins were in the midst of a five-game losing streak. No one was celebrating anything.

By the time the Penguins snapped their skid with a 4-0 victory over Arizona on Saturday night, Oleksiak was a healthy scratch after being on the ice with partner Olli Maatta for all four even-strength goals the team conceded in its previous two games, including T.J. Oshie’s winner in the final 90 seconds in Washington last Thursday.

“I don’t think the stat sheet really reflects the way I’ve been playing the last little while,” Oleksiak said last week. “Definitely gotta turn that around soon.”

The fundamental thing Oleksiak has to do to help the Penguins win is be sound in his own zone.

He’s 6-foot-7. If he makes the right reads, his reach can be a huge advantage. He’s 265 pounds. If he plays with physical intensity, he can win a lot of battles.

Doing those things right can keep Oleksiak out of the press box on game nights.

“I think when Jamie gets himself in trouble, he tries to do a little bit too much,” coach Mike Sullivan said earlier this season. “We talk a lot with him about his positioning and staying behind the puck and joining the rush, not leading the rush.

“I think (assistant coaches Jacques Martin and Sergei Gonchar), they spend a lot of one-on-one time with him, trying to help him with the different aspects of his game and the subtleties of his game. When Jamie plays a quiet game, I think that’s when he’s at his best.”

When Oleksiak has his fundamentals in order, glimpses of his high-end potential begin to show.

He’s extraordinarily mobile for his size and has a great shot. He was a first-round draft pick in Dallas in 2011 and an AHL All-Star in ‘13.

If he joins the rush at the right time — remembering his fundamentals and not getting overzealous — he can be a weapon.

It’s a fine line, but because of the potential rewards, it’s a line worth walking.

“If you’re feeling it a little bit too much, they’ve got to pull back on the reins,” Oleksiak said. “It makes sense at the end of the day, right? Sure, it might work one out of 10 times, but those nine other times, it could be a three-on-two back or a two-on-one or whatever. You’ve got to be smart about it. With our system, we encourage D-men to be involved. It’s good.”

There’s no fine line when it comes to using his shot, though. If he’s got a shooting lane, it’s almost always the right time to bomb away.

“My shot is something I can bring offensively to the game. It’s something I can add,” Oleksiak said. “Even if you don’t score, usually you get a chance off a rebound or a tip or whatever. Definitely looking to shoot pucks as much as possible, especially when they’re not going in as easily as they usually do. That’s a positive to take away from it all.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.