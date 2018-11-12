Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby reacts to tentative concussion-related settlement for NHL, ex-players

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby lines up for a face-off as Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter is reflected in his visor during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Pittsburgh won, 5-0. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby lines up for a face-off as Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter is reflected in his visor during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Pittsburgh won, 5-0. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 5 hours ago

As someone who missed about a year and a half of his prime because of concussions, Sidney Crosby was a natural to ask for a reaction to the tentative legal settlement announced Monday between the NHL and more than 100 retired players .

As the unofficial face of the league, Crosby’s words carry extra weight.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star acknowledged, though, that he hadn’t been following the pending litigation and months of court-ordered mediation in a federal court in Minnesota.

“It’s hard for me to talk about my experience; my experience is a little bit different than (players from prior eras) would have been, and obviously we know a lot more now than we did before and we even know a lot more than we did when I had my first one,” Crosby said after practice Monday. “It’s something that you hope they can mutually agree on. It’s something that I think is important from both sides.”

Crosby missed 41 games (and the playoffs) during the 2010-11 season and another 59 games the following season because of concussion symptoms. He’s arguably the most famous athlete to have his career adversely affected by concussions and certainly so in the hockey world.

“I think guys need support,” Crosby said of retired former players, “and I think the Players Association and the league, everyone, has got to be involved and part of that.

“But I think that it’s something as players that we know that risk. But I think that being said, we still have to be there to support each other.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

