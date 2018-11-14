Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: 'I still believe in my team'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEWARK, N.J. – On Nov. 14, 2015, Evgeni Malkin sat in a locker stall in the visiting locker room at the Prudential Center after a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils and said the Pittsburgh Penguins were in big trouble.

“We’re not playing right,” Malkin said on that night in 2015 after the Penguins fell to 10-7-0 for the season. “We’re not working hard. I know it’s tough right now. We’re mad at each other. We need to stop, look in the mirror and start working. We’re not working.”

On Tuesday night – almost exactly four years later – the Penguins lost to the Devils by a similar score, 4-2. Their record fell to a similarly uninspiring 7-6-3.

Malkin sat in the very same locker stall and delivered a completely different message.

“I think the team played hard,” Malkin said. “We played every shift, blocking shots. We try to go to the net. I think it’s coming. It’s still a little bit bad luck for us now, but I think it’s coming. If we work every day the same as tonight, I think it’s coming.”

In 2015, the problems Malkin identified weren’t solved until coach Mike Johnston was replaced by Mike Sullivan and general manager Jim Rutherford made a couple of key trades.

Sullivan has subsequently won a pair of Stanley Cup championships, so his seat isn’t hot, but it’s entirely possible Rutherford’s trigger finger might be getting itchy these days. He said as much on his radio show last week, and another loss on Tuesday couldn’t have inspired confidence that moves aren’t necessary.

Malkin, though, thinks some simple steps could remedy the team’s early season woes.

Simplify the game in the offensive zone, perhaps.

“We play against New Jersey. We know they play so tight in the D zone. Just go to the net,” Malkin said. “We need to find a way to win a couple games and we’ll have more confidence. I know it’s a tough loss tonight, but I still believe in my team.”

Malkin also suggested ramping up the competitive fire a bit could make a world of difference.

He cited the example of Phil Kessel, who tried to fight New Jersey’s Brett Seney in the second period Tuesday.

“It’s huge for us,” Malkin said. “We see he wants to win every battle. He scores a goal. He tries to fight. He’s not scared of anybody. He’s a great leader of this group. We’ll be together. It’s a tough time right now, but if we’re together, we’ll win many games.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.