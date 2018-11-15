10 things to know about the Penguins' trade for Tanner Pearson

Here are 10 notes, quotes and numbers about Wednesday’s Carl Hagelin-Tanner Pearson trade.

1. This is a trade that made the Penguins slower, but that term is relative. Hagelin is one of the fastest skaters in the league. Trading for anyone this side of Connor McDavid would have made the Penguins slower. Pearson is known as a good skater. A lack of speed has never held him back before.

2. This season’s stats don’t show it – Pearson has no goals and one assist in 17 games while Hagelin has one goal and two assists in 16 games – but the No. 1 attribute Pearson has over Hagelin is his scoring touch. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Pearson is averaging 0.74 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. That’s in the neighborhood of Patric Hornqvist (0.81) and well ahead of someone like Bryan Rust (0.56). Hagelin is at 0.41.

3. There are only a few areas where the Penguins haven’t struggled during an uninspiring start to the season. The penalty kill is one of them. They’re sixth in the league with an 84.0 percent success rate. Moving Hagelin endangers that. His 2:27 of shorthanded ice time per game trails on Riley Sheahan’s 2:59 among the team’s forwards. The most likely candidates to fill the void: Zach Aston-Reese and Pearson himself. Pearson hasn’t killed penalties this season, but he has in the past. Derick Brassard will probably get a few shifts as well.

4. Despite his paltry numbers, Hagelin said a few days ago that he thought he was having a decent offensive season because his line was creating chances at even strength. “When my offensive output’s at its best, it’s from taking pucks from the corners, winning battles and getting it up to the D,” he said. “That’s the way I see it. I’m just trying to help the team create offense. With the line I’m playing on now, sometimes that’s just driving the net in the offensive zone on a rush.” Hagelin has a point. No team needs all 12 of its forwards to be elite finishers. Still, there’s a baseline of production a player has to reach when he’s playing with talents like Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. Hagelin has walked that line for a few years now.

5. What is Hagelin’s legacy with the Penguins? This might sound funny, but it’s kind of similar to Ulf Samuelsson’s. He brought a much-needed element – speed in Hagelin’s case, physicality in Samuelsson’s – at the perfect time to push the team toward back-to-back championships. Hagelin will be remembered fondly, and rightfully so. Expect a rousing tribute video when the Kings visit PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 15.

6. Pearson has recorded four fighting majors in his junior and professional careers. Two were against Max Iafrate and Max Domi, sons of rough-and-tumble players from the 1980s. Boston’s Jake DeBrusk, Anaheim’s Josh Manson and Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun should look out.

7. How the Penguins win the trade: Pearson shakes off his scoring slump, reverts to his form from the previous four seasons and provides a solid secondary scoring threat for this season plus two more. Other forwards step up to replace Hagelin’s contributions on the penalty kill.

8. How the Penguins lose the trade: A change of scenery doesn’t improve Pearson’s production and he’s a $3.75 million anchor. The penalty kill takes a tumble without Hagelin.

9. How does the deal affect Daniel Sprong’s status? Not at all. Pearson is a top-nine left wing. The way the coaching staff sees it, Sprong is a top-nine right wing who hasn’t done enough to beat out any of the incumbent top-nine right wingers. A trade remains the most likely resolution of the Sprong situation.

10. Surprised that the first deal Jim Rutherford made involved shoring up his forward ranks rather than trying to fix his sometimes-leaky defense? Don’t be. On his now-infamous radio show last week, Rutherford said he had explored the defenseman trade market and found little that he felt would have helped the Penguins. That could change as more teams realize they’re more likely to be sellers than buyers this season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.