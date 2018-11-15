Penguins' Sidney Crosby expected to miss about a week with an upper-body injury

Captain Sidney Crosby won’t be in the lineup when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Coach Mike Sullivan said he considers Crosby day to day with an upper-body injury. He specified that the injury is not a concussion.

Crosby skated on his own before the Penguins held an optional morning skate Thursday.

“My sense is it’s probably going to be a week,” Sullivan said.

Crosby has been the driving force for the Penguins offense for much of this season, especially lately. The team has scored eight goals over its past five games. Crosby has been on the ice for all eight.

Getting more secondary scoring has been one of the team’s objectives for a few weeks now. With Crosby out, it practically becomes a necessity.

“He’s obviously the leader of this team and he’s a guy that’s going to get points and he’s going to be a big part of our offense,” winger Bryan Rust said. “It’s really good for him that he’s in on that large of a percentage, but I think a lot of us would like that percentage to be smaller. I think more of us would like to get in on it. I think I’d like to hit less posts and maybe put it inside the net.”

With Crosby out and Derick Brassard still sidelined with a lower-body injury, Derek Grant is expected to move into the Penguins lineup. Grant was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. He had no points in six NHL games earlier this season. He has three goals and an assist in five AHL games.

Centers Riley Sheahan and Matt Cullen will move up the depth chart and fill more prominent roles.

“We’re going to have to do it by committee at this point,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got a couple of our centers that are out. It’s going to be a great opportunity for others to step up and play a more significant role, more significant minutes. Guys gotta take advantage of that opportunity. We believe we have capable people in the lineup. We just have to make sure everyone steps up and brings their best game.”

Sheahan said the right approach in Crosby’s absence might be a focus on scoring ugly.

“I think our secondary scoring has got to improve,” he said. “Maybe get to the net a little harder, try to get pucks there and create some opportunities and score some dirty goals.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.