Penguins-Lightning goaltending matchup takes unexpected turn

The goaltending matchup for Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning has taken an interesting turn.

Matt Murray is expected to start in net for the Penguins, while Andre Vasilevskiy will be sidelined with an injury for the Lightning.

Murray sat behind backup Casey DeSmith for three games after going on a four-game losing streak. He’s been inconsistent this season, starring during a successful Canadian road trip and struggling otherwise.

“He’s worked on his game in practice,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s spent some time with (goalie coach Mike Buckley). Matt’s a No. 1 goalie. As I’ve said all along here, even though Casey’s had the net here for the last couple of games, Matt’s still very much in the picture. That never changed. We still have the ultimate faith and trust in Matt. He’s a terrific goalie. He’s an accomplished goalie for such a young guy. He’s got a great opportunity tonight against a very good team to backstop our club.”

According to reports, Vasilevskiy suffered a foot injury in practice on Wednesday. He’s 9-3-1 with a .927 save percentage this season.

“He’s definitely one of the top goalies in the league,” Penguins winger Bryan Rust said. “I think he’s got a lot of confidence and that team trusts him a lot. He’s a goalie that’s tough to beat.”

The Lightning are expected to turn to Louis Domingue in Vasilevskiy’s absence. He’s 3-2-0 with a .887 save percentage.

For the Penguins, Daniel Sprong and Juuso Riikola are the expected scratches. Winger Tanner Pearson, acquired in a trade with Los Angeles for Carl Hagelin on Wednesday, took morning skate and is expected to make his Penguins debut.

