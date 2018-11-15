Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins-Lightning goaltending matchup takes unexpected turn

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Hyman (11) is stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Hyman (11) is stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

The goaltending matchup for Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning has taken an interesting turn.

Matt Murray is expected to start in net for the Penguins, while Andre Vasilevskiy will be sidelined with an injury for the Lightning.

Murray sat behind backup Casey DeSmith for three games after going on a four-game losing streak. He’s been inconsistent this season, starring during a successful Canadian road trip and struggling otherwise.

“He’s worked on his game in practice,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s spent some time with (goalie coach Mike Buckley). Matt’s a No. 1 goalie. As I’ve said all along here, even though Casey’s had the net here for the last couple of games, Matt’s still very much in the picture. That never changed. We still have the ultimate faith and trust in Matt. He’s a terrific goalie. He’s an accomplished goalie for such a young guy. He’s got a great opportunity tonight against a very good team to backstop our club.”

According to reports, Vasilevskiy suffered a foot injury in practice on Wednesday. He’s 9-3-1 with a .927 save percentage this season.

“He’s definitely one of the top goalies in the league,” Penguins winger Bryan Rust said. “I think he’s got a lot of confidence and that team trusts him a lot. He’s a goalie that’s tough to beat.”

The Lightning are expected to turn to Louis Domingue in Vasilevskiy’s absence. He’s 3-2-0 with a .887 save percentage.

For the Penguins, Daniel Sprong and Juuso Riikola are the expected scratches. Winger Tanner Pearson, acquired in a trade with Los Angeles for Carl Hagelin on Wednesday, took morning skate and is expected to make his Penguins debut.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me