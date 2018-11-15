Newly acquired Penguins winger Tanner Pearson welcomes winds of change

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Tanner Pearson left his hotel to head to PPG Paints Arena for morning skate Thursday, a stark reality hit him in the face.

Thirty-two degrees with freezing rain.

He wasn’t in Los Angeles anymore.

“Definitely wakes you up in the morning when you step outside, that’s for sure,” Pearson said.

Pearson wasn’t complaining about his personal climate change because change is something he’s embracing these days.

Pearson is a strong-skating winger with a good shot and an ability to win board battles and get to the net. He has a 24-goal season and two 40-point campaigns to his credit. Yet he hasn’t scored in 17 games this season. Going back to last year, including playoffs, the drought has hit 30 games.

The Penguins traded Carl Hagelin to the Kings for Pearson, in part, to jump-start their sagging secondary scoring. He needs to snap his own personal slump to make that happen.

“Hopefully a change of scenery refreshes things and I can get back to my game,” Pearson said.

With the Kings off to a 5-11-1 start, having already fired coach John Stevens, rumors of personnel changes were in the air. Pearson said he wasn’t exactly shocked to find out he’d been traded.

Still, it’s a lot of upheaval at once.

“It was a pretty crazy day yesterday,” Pearson said. “I found out on my way to the rink. Pulled a quick U-ey and went back home and started packing up the house. I was able to get a lot done, which was nice, but flying here and time changes, it was a pretty long day.”

Pearson is expected to make his Penguins debut Thursday night against Tampa Bay. Mike Sullivan said the coaching staff planned to give Pearson a quick primer on the team’s playbook but didn’t want to overwhelm him with information.

“We think he can help our team. We just don’t want him to overthink it,” Sullivan said. “Trust his instincts and play hard and embrace his teammates and everything else will take care of itself.”

Pearson is expected to play on the team’s top two lines. With Sidney Crosby out about a week with an upper-body injury, that likely means a spot alongside Evgeni Malkin to start.

Center Riley Sheahan, a player with experience coming to the Penguins after experiencing a long goal drought elsewhere, said Pearson is coming to an environment conducive to offensive production.

“Change of scenery is sometimes nice for a guy. I think it’s happened to a bunch of guys in here,” Sheahan said. “Here, you’ve got a lot of good players surrounding you. You’ve just got to work yourself in and just play confident.”

Pearson said the only Penguins player he’d played with in the past was defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. They were teammates for Canada in the 2012 World Junior Championships.

“The one thing that really stuck out to me was just his shot,” Oleksiak said. “He had a great shot. Had good speed. Responsible player. It’s a good addition.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.