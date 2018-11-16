Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: 'One shift's going to turn the season around'

For the second straight game, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ leadership group has insisted the team isn’t far off from a return to success.

After a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday, Evgeni Malkin said a turnaround was coming as long as the Penguins continued to stand shoulder to shoulder.

After a 4-3 home loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night, Patric Hornqvist sounded a similar note.

“We’ve been through this a lot,” Hornqvist said. “Half of the team was probably here three years ago when we had a coaching change and we were not even in the playoff picture. Now, we’re at least in the playoff picture and we have a good team and a good group. We believe in ourselves and that’s the key. One shift’s going to turn the season around for us, and that’s going to happen in Ottawa in two days.”

On Thursday, the Penguins gave up four power-play goals and lost for the seventh time in their past nine games. They’re 7-7-3, tied with New Jersey and Florida for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

“When things don’t go your way in life, you always seem to have these kind of games,” Hornqvist said. “The only way out of this is just battle back. Don’t feel bad about yourself. Come to work tomorrow and try to get better and be better on your details.”

With Sidney Crosby expected to miss about a week with an upper-body injury, the Penguins need other scorers to help carry the load. Hornqvist filled that need Thursday, recording two goals and an assist.

At five-on-five, the Penguins outshot Tampa Bay, 19-17, and outscored the Lightning, 1-0 on a Hornqvist goal.

“That’s part of hockey. When they don’t go your way, you’ve got to bear down and work hard and make sure you get those stick details and make sure you don’t take those penalties,” Hornqvist said. “I thought five-on-five, we were the better team. They know it and we know it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.