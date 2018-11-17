Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins stick with slumping Matt Murray in net in Ottawa

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
OTTAWA — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is letting goalie Matt Murray play through his struggles.

Murray will start in net when the Penguins, who have lost seven of their last eight games, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Murray went 3-0-0 with a .951 save percentage on a Canadian road trip last month. Since then, he’s 0-4-1 with and .840 save percentage.

Murray gave up four goals – all on the power play, two on five-on-three advantages – in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Before that, he sat for three games as Casey DeSmith’s backup.

Sullivan said he has faith that Murray and goalie coach Mike Buckley are taking the necessary steps to sharpen up his game.

“The challenge with Matt this season has just been a little bit of inconsistency in his game,” Sullivan said after morning skate. “He’s no different than a lot of guys. Players go through this. Goaltenders go through this. What we’re trying to do as a coaching staff is we’re trying to help him through the process as best we can.

“We believe in him. We trust him. We know he’s a good goalie. He’s a proven goalie. He’s an accomplished goalie. We believe he’s going to be the guy that’s going to help us win games here. We’re just trying to help him through the process.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

