Plenty of blame to go around for lackluster Penguins

When an otherwise talented hockey team loses eight times in a nine-game stretch, criticism comes with it.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are obviously no exception.

From the general manager to the coach to the No. 1 goaltender and all points in between, the Penguins have been lambasted from one corner of the internet to the other for the abysmal hockey they’ve played since the start of November.

Most of it is completely justified.

Goaltending has been leaky. Secondary scoring has been sparse. The defense looks disjointed and ineffectual.

After a 6-4 loss in Ottawa on Saturday night wrote another dismal chapter in an increasingly sad story, there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“We’re in a deep hole,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “We have to figure it out. We can’t be sorry for ourselves. We have to show more of what we were able to do in the third period. Maybe get dirty goals. Simplify our mindset. We have all the skill in the world, but right now, it’s not working.”

Here’s a closer look at what’s been going wrong.

Goaltending

Given his pedigree and Stanley Cup track record, it’s hard to imagine Matt Murray won’t find his form at some point. For now, though, he’s completely underwater. Murray has lost five straight decisions and turned in an .829 save percentage during the team’s nine-game skid.

External solutions: Goalies who can turn around a season aren’t usually available via trade. Ask the Flyers. Tristan Jarry has been decent in Wilkes-Barre (4-5-2, .909 save percentage), but his results aren’t screaming for a call-up.

Internal solutions: Leaning on Casey DeSmith while Murray struggles looks like a viable option. DeSmith has a .921 save percentage during the nine-game skid.

Forwards

Many of the forwards who have been producing offensively during the slump have also been prone to goals against. Phil Kessel has nine points, but is a minus-7. Evgeni Malkin has seven points, but is a minus-6. Patric Hornqvist has four goals, but is a minus-5. Zach Aston-Reese and Matt Cullen scoring in the third period might be the No. 1 positive the Penguins can take out of Saturday’s loss. Bottom-six scoring remains limited at best.

External solutions: According to reports, general manager Jim Rutherford continues to aggressively pursue lineup additions. At this point in the season, change-of-scenery trades that include a swap of forwards — like last week’s deal that sent Carl Hagelin to the Kings for Tanner Pearson — are the most likely to occur. Call-ups are an option in this area, too. Thomas Di Pauli and Adam Johnson are in good form. Sam Lafferty and Teddy Blueger are off to strong starts. They’re good skaters.

Internal solutions: A return of Sidney Crosby from an upper-body injury would be the biggest boost the Penguins could get. He scored at a point-per-game pace and had an even plus-minus rating in the seven games he played during the slump.

Defense

With the possible exception of Letang, Penguins defensemen have taken turns struggling in the early part of the season. Some nights, it’s D-zone coverage. Other nights, it’s difficulty in the transition game.

External solutions: GMs are less likely to part with quality defensemen than quality forwards, so Rutherford has his work cut out for him if he is hoping to make an upgrade. Defense is a shallow spot on the organizational depth chart, but Ethan Prow is off to a good start in Wilkes-Barre. His plus-12 is second-best among AHL defensemen.

Internal solutions: Here’s where coach Mike Sullivan can make the most immediate impact. When he took over in 2015, the first thing he did was overhaul the team’s breakout. When Letang got hurt in 2017, he adjusted the defensive gameplan. Finding the right solutions could help the team dig out of its hole.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.